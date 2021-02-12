Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2021: HUBS, ST, NET, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating in Friday's pre-bell trading as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.1% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.07%.

HubSpot (HUBS) was surging past 19%. The company late Thursday posted a Q4 adjusted profit of $0.40 a diluted share, compared with $0.38 a diluted share for the same period in 2019. A poll of analysts by Capital IQ estimated HubSpot would report adjusted earnings of $0.23 a share.

Sensata Technologies (ST) was up more than 2% after announcing a deal to acquire telematics and data insight provider Xirgo Technologies for $400 million.

Cloudflare (NET) was declining by over 5%. The company late Thursday reported a Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.02 per share, compared with $0.06 loss per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.04 loss per share.

