Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2021: CGNX,IIVI,COHR,LITE,MTKI,TUFN

Technology stocks were edging higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday climbing 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was advancing 1.0% this afternoon.

In company news, Cognex (CGNX) rose as much as 13% on Friday, reaching a new all-time high of $101.82 after the machine vision company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and also projected Q1 revenue also topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.32 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $223.6 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.27 per share on $194.2 million in revenue.

Among decliners, II-VI (IIVI) slid 8.4% after the chipmaker Friday announced a $6.5 billion buyout bid for Coherent (COHR), offering $260 per share in cash and stock for the laser technology company and topping rival bids by Lumentum (LITE) and MTK Instruments (MTKI) by around 24% and 7%, respectively. Under terms of II-VI's proposed transaction, Coherent investors would receive $130 in cash and 1.3055 of a II-VI common share for each of their shares. Coherent shares were more than 14% higher this afternoon.

Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) tumbled over 18% after the network security firm Friday issued an FY21 revenue outlook narrowly trailing Wall Street expectations, projecting between $105 million to $113 million in revenue for the 12 months ending next Dec. 31. Analysts, on average, are expecting $113.1 million in FY21 revenue, according to Capital IQ.

