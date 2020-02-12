Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2020: LSCC,NSIT,ECOM,CYBR

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.33%

AAPL +1.71%

IBM +1.17%

CSCO +1.32%

GOOG +0.70%

Technology stocks eased slightly from their mid-day highs, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 still climbing 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Lattice Semiconductor's (LSCC) rose 7.8% after the chipmaker reported improved Q4 financial results compared with year-ago levels, also topping Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.17 per share, more than doubling its $0.08 per share adjusted profit last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. earlier, surpassing analysts' estimates of $0.15 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew to $100.24 million from $95.98 million, just ahead of the $100.06 million estimate.

In other sector news:

(+) ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) climbed over 18% after the software-as-a-service company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and announced a new strategic partnership with ShipStation to market its ChannelAdvisor Starter edition to mid- and small-business customers. ChannelAdvisor earned $0.19 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $34.8 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.12 per share GAAP profit on $34.3 million in revenue.

(-) Insight Enterprises (NSIT) dropped more than 10% after the information technology products company Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.57 per share, up from $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.61 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Net sales increased 31.4% to $2.3 billion, also missing the $2.37 billion Street view.

(-) CyberArk Software (CYBR) slid 14% after the Israeli cyber-security firm projected Q1 net income and revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts. It sees non-GAAP Q1 net income in a range of $0.35 per share to $0.41 on $106 million to $110 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.56 per share and $113.9 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.