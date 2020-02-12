Technology
LSCC

Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2020: LSCC,NSIT,ECOM,CYBR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.33%

AAPL +1.71%

IBM +1.17%

CSCO +1.32%

GOOG +0.70%

Technology stocks eased slightly from their mid-day highs, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 still climbing 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Lattice Semiconductor's (LSCC) rose 7.8% after the chipmaker reported improved Q4 financial results compared with year-ago levels, also topping Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.17 per share, more than doubling its $0.08 per share adjusted profit last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. earlier, surpassing analysts' estimates of $0.15 in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew to $100.24 million from $95.98 million, just ahead of the $100.06 million estimate.

In other sector news:

(+) ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) climbed over 18% after the software-as-a-service company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and announced a new strategic partnership with ShipStation to market its ChannelAdvisor Starter edition to mid- and small-business customers. ChannelAdvisor earned $0.19 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $34.8 million in sales, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.12 per share GAAP profit on $34.3 million in revenue.

(-) Insight Enterprises (NSIT) dropped more than 10% after the information technology products company Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $1.57 per share, up from $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.61 per share adjusted profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Net sales increased 31.4% to $2.3 billion, also missing the $2.37 billion Street view.

(-) CyberArk Software (CYBR) slid 14% after the Israeli cyber-security firm projected Q1 net income and revenue trailing Wall Street forecasts. It sees non-GAAP Q1 net income in a range of $0.35 per share to $0.41 on $106 million to $110 million in revenue, missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.56 per share and $113.9 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSCC NSIT ECOM CYBR

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular