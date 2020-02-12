Technology Sector Update for 02/12/2020: CYBR, SHOP, PERI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.81%

AAPL: +0.61%

IBM: +0.36%

CSCO: +0.96%

GOOG: +0.42%

Technology giants were rallying pre-market Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(-) CyberArk Software (CYBR), which was more than 8% lower after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, up from $0.89 per share a year ago. The result was above the $0.81 average per share earnings estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Shopify (SHOP) was advancing by more than 11% as it reported a Q4 net income of $0.43 per share on an adjusted basis, up from $0.27 per share in the prior-year period and significantly higher than the consensus of $0.24 per share from a Capital IQ poll of analysts.

(+) Perion Network (PERI) was gaining more than 7% in value after booking a Q4 adjusted profit of $0.32 per share, up from $0.21 per share in the prior-year period and higher than the $0.17 per share average Street estimate.

