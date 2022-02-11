Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2022: FRSH,MPWR,GDDY

Technology stocks were retreating Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 1.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 1.8% this afternoon.

In company news, Freshworks (FRSH) fell almost 15% after the software firm reported a Q4 net loss of $0.28 per share on a GAAP basis, improving on $15.41 per share loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.23 per share GAAP loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) climbed 6.9% after the chipmaker late Thursday reported improved Q4 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels and beating Wall Street expectations for the three months ended Dec. 31. The company also is projecting revenue for its current Q1 in a range of $354 million to $366 million, topping the $322 million analysts' mean.

GoDaddy (GDDY) rose 8.9% after the web development company reported Q4 net income of $0.52 per share, up from $0.41 per share, while revenue increased 16.7% year-over-year to $1.02 billion and topped the Capital IQ consensus expecting $973.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

