Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2022: BL, AFRM, Z, ZG, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.14% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.42%.

BlackLine (BL) reported adjusted earnings of $0.08 in Q4, down from $0.21 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.10. BlackLine was recently shedding more than 12%.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was down more than 8% after it booked a fiscal Q2 loss of $0.57 per share, compared with a loss of $0.38 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.37 per share.

Zillow Group (Z, ZG) reported a Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.42 per diluted share, reversing the profit of $0.41 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $1.17 per share. Zillow Group was recently rallying past 14%.

