Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2022: AMD,XLNX,FRSH,MPWR,GDDY

Technology stocks were hit hard in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging 5.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell 10% on Friday after a regulatory filing overnight showed chief financial officer Devinder Kumar exercised options to buy 28,694 of the chipmaker's shares at $12.83 each and then sold those shares through a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan at $112.25 apiece. The company earlier Thursday said it obtained all of the approvals needed to complete its proposed acquisition of Xilinx (XLNX) and is expecting to close the deal on Monday, Feb. 14. Xilinx shares also were sinking almost 10% in late trade.

Freshworks (FRSH) fell almost 15% after the software firm reported a Q4 net loss of $0.28 per share on a GAAP basis, improving on $15.41 per share loss during the year-ago period but still missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.23 per share GAAP loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Among gainers, Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) climbed 4.4% after the chipmaker late Thursday reported improved Q4 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels and beating Wall Street expectations for the three months ended Dec. 31. The company also is projecting revenue for its current Q1 in a range of $354 million to $366 million, topping the $322 million analysts' mean.

GoDaddy (GDDY) rose 8.4% after the web development company reported Q4 net income of $0.52 per share, up from $0.41 per share, while revenue increased 16.7% year-over-year to $1.02 billion and topped the Capital IQ consensus expecting $973.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

