Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2022: AMD

Technology stocks were hit hard in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging 5.1% this afternoon. In company news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell almost 11% on Friday after a regulatory filing overnight showed chief financial officer Devinder Kumar exercised options to buy 28,694 of the chipmaker's shares at $12.83 each and then sold those shares through a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan at $112.25 apiece.

