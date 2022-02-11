Technology
AMD

Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2022: AMD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were hit hard in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 3.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plunging 5.1% this afternoon. In company news, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) fell almost 11% on Friday after a regulatory filing overnight showed chief financial officer Devinder Kumar exercised options to buy 28,694 of the chipmaker's shares at $12.83 each and then sold those shares through a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan at $112.25 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular