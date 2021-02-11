Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2021: SONO, SSTK, ZBRA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.40% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.63% in recent trading.

Sonos (SONO) was gaining more than 17% in value after its release of better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results and as it raised full-year guidance. For the quarter ending Jan 2, 2021, the company earned an adjusted profit of $1.17 per share, up from $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, and better than the consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ of $0.99 per share.

Shutterstock (SSTK) was over 5% higher as it it booked adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share in Q4, up from adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share year ago. The result surpassed the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ for adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was climbing past 3% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.46 per diluted share, up from $3.56 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $3.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.