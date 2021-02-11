Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2021: MVIS,TLND,QLYS

Technology stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 2.4% advance this afternoon.

In company news, MicroVision (MVIS) was almost 31% higher, easing from an early 55% gain to its highest share price since July 2010 after late Wednesday saying it has received all of the components and equipment it needs to meet an April goal of producing working prototypes of its long-range lidar sensor for self-driving vehicles. The company also said it has started outdoor testing of the radar-like detection systems using lasers to identify objects up to 250 meters away from a moving vehicle.

Talend SA (TLND) rose nearly 17% after the French data integration company overnight reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, expanding on its $0.06 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago quarter but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.30 per share normalized loss. Revenue increased 16.9% compared with the final three months of 2019, rising to $78.9 million and also topping the $74.9 million Street view.

To the downside, Qualys (QLYS) fell over 12% after the software firm guided Q1 revenue lagging Wall Street estimates and forecast below-consensus FY21 earnings, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 financial results. The company late Wednesday also said board chairman and CEO Philippe Courtot was taking a leave of absence due to health issues unrelated to COVID-19.

