Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2021: HYLN,MVIS,TLND,QLYS

Technology stocks added to earlier gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.8% Thursday while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was posting a 3% advance this afternoon.

In company news, Hyliion (HYLN) climbed over 27% after Thursday unveiling its next generation battery module offering "longer battery life, higher charging rates and improved safety." The redesigned module represents a key milestone in the company's commercialization process via in-house modifications to Toshiba battery cells.

Qualys (QLYS) fell almost 11% after the software developer offered Q1 revenue guidance lagging Wall Street estimates and forecast below-consensus FY21 earnings, overshadowing better-than-expected Q4 financial results. The company late Wednesday also said board chairman and CEO Philippe Courtot was taking a leave of absence because of health issues unrelated to COVID-19.

To the upside, MicroVision (MVIS) was almost 30% higher, easing from an early 55% gain to its highest share price since July 2010 after saying late Wednesday it has received all the components and equipment it needs to meet an April goal of producing working prototypes of its long-range lidar sensor for self-driving vehicles. The company also said it has started outdoor testing of the radar-like detection systems using lasers to identify objects up to 250 meters away from a moving vehicle.

Talend SA (TLND) rose 12.5% after the French data integration company overnight reported a non-GAAP Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, expanding on its $0.06 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago quarter but still improving on the $0.30 per share normalized loss expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average. Revenue increased 17% compared with the final three months of 2019 to $78.9 million, topping the $74.9 million Street view.

