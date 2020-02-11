Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2020: YAYO, WORK, AMKR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +1.2%

AAPL: +0.42%

IBM: +0.24%

CSCO: +0.55%

GOOG: +0.37%

Leading technology stocks were gaining pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(-) YayYo (YAYO), which was plunging more than 59% amid plans to voluntarily delist its shares from the NASDAQ market, effective Feb 20.

(-) Slack Technologies (WORK) was down by over 6% after saying IBM (IBM) has been its largest customer for several years and has expanded its use of Slack over that time, responding to an earlier Business Insider report saying IBM purchased Slack for all of its employees worldwide and also is its biggest customer.

(+) Amkor Technology (AMKR) was up more than 16% in value after it reported a Q4 EPS of $0.41, up year over year from $0.12, and beating consensus estimates of $0.23 per share compiled by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.