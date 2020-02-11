Technology Sector Update for 02/11/2020: BLKB,IIVI,AMKR,RPD

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -2.25%

AAPL -0.41%

IBM -0.83%

CSCO +0.46%

GOOG +0.24%

Technology stocks lost ground Tuesday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 dropping 0.3%, reversing an earlier gain, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising over 1.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Blackbaud (BLKB) was ahead 4.8% shortly before Tuesday's closing bell after the cloud software firm topped analyst projections with its Q4 profit and revenue. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.51 per share on $237.8 million in revenue during the final three months of 2019, outpacing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $0.50 per share and $232.2 million, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Amkor Technology (AMKR) jumped out to a 14% gain on Tuesday after the semiconductor packaging and testing company reported Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street estimates and projected Q1 revenue also topping analyst estimates. It earned $0.41 per share on $1.18 billion in net sales during the three months ended Dec. 31, surpassing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.18 per share and $80 million, respectively.

(+) II-VI (IIVI) rose 6% after the optoelectronic components company late Monday said its fiscal Q2 revenue almost doubled compared with year-ago levels, rising 94.3% to $666.3 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $56 million.

(-) Rapid7 (RPD) declined 9.4% after projecting a surprise non-GAAP Q1 net loss and also forecasting FY20 earnings lagging analyst expectations. The cybersecurity firm is projecting a net loss of between $0.11 to $0.18 per share for the current Q1 ending March 31, trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted net loss of $0.01 per share. It also is expecting a FY20 profit, excluding one-time items, in a range of $0.11 to $0.18 per share compared with the $0.27 per share analyst mean.

