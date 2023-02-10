Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2023: OTMO, MGAM, AMKR

Technology stocks fell Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) sinking 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declining 2% this afternoon.

In company news, Otonomo Technologies (OTMO) dropped 16% after the company and Urgent.ly, a provider of digital roadside services, said late Thursday that they signed a definitive agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction.

Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) slid 12%. The company signed a letter of intent with Nils Lahr and OrionsWave to acquire, implement and relaunch their social challenge and betting platform and technology.

Amkor Technology (AMKR) was down 6.9%. The company plans to close its Shanghai plant for a week to cut costs, the South China Morning Pos reported, citing an internal notice.

