Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2023: LYFT, NET, IMOS, XLK, SOXX

February 10, 2023 — 09:15 am EST

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.8% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was falling past 1%.

Lyft (LYFT) was shedding more than 30% in value, a day after the company reported a Q4 adjusted net loss of $270.8 million, widening from the loss of $90.2 million a year earlier. The company did not provide quarterly per-share loss figures.

Cloudflare (NET) was advancing more than 8%, a day after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.06 per diluted share, compared with break-even results a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $0.05.

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) was more than 1% lower after reporting revenue of 1.33 billion New Taiwan dollars ($44.3 million) in January, down 42% from a year earlier.

