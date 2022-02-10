Technology
LUMN

Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2022: LUMN,DIDI,DDOG

Technology stocks were quickly drifting lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday slipping 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Lumen Technologies (LUMN) slid almost 14% after the networking infrastructure company overnight reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.51, improving on a $0.42 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2020 but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue declined 5.5% year-over-year, also missing the $4.86 billion Street view.

DiDi Global (DIDI) rose more than 11% after a regulatory filing Thursday showed Tencent Holdings had acquired a 7.4% equity stake in the Chinese mobility and ride-hailing company, acquiring nearly 75.8 million DiDi class A ordinary shares through Dec. 31.

Datadog (DDOG) climbed over 15% after the data analytics company reported Q4 results topping Wall Street expectations and forecast Q1 and FY22 revenue also exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.20 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $326.2 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.11 per share and $291.4 million, respectively.

