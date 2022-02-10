Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2022: DDOG, TWTR, ZBRA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks declined premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was recently down more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was over 2% lower.

Datadog (DDOG) was gaining over 15% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.20, compared with $0.06 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.11.

Twitter (TWTR) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.33 per share, down from $0.38 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.34. Twitter was recently up more than 0.1%.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.54 per diluted share, up from $4.46 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $4.40. Zebra Technologies was slipping past 1% recently.

