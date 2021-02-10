Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2021: TWTR, BIDU, LYFT, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were gaining in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.42% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.79% higher recently.

Twitter (TWTR) was climbing past 9% after it reported late Tuesday Q4 diluted EPS of $0.38, up from $0.25 a year earlier. That topped consensus estimates compiled by Capital IQ for earnings of $0.31 a share.

Baidu (BIDU) is planning to raise money for a majority-owned standalone artificial intelligence-based chip subsidiary, CNBC reported, citing an unnamed individual with knowledge of the matter. Baidu was up more than 5% in recent trading.

Lyft (LYFT) was gaining more than 10%. The company late Tuesday said its Q4 adjusted net loss was $185.3 million, compared with a loss of $121.4 million a year ago.

