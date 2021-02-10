Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2021: CDAY,TWTR,MODN

Technology stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.4% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.2% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) dropped almost 11% after the software company late Tuesday projected Q1 revenue in a range of $220 million to $224 million, trailing Wall Street forecasts expecting $230.87 million in revenue for the current quarter ending March 31 and upstaging better-than-expected Q4 financial results.

To the upside, Twitter (TWTR) rose 7.3% after the social media platform company late Tuesday reported Q4 net income of $0.38 per share, up from $0.25 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.31 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 27.8% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, also exceeding the $1.19 billion analyst mean.

Model N (MODN) climbed 7% higher after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.16 per share, improving on a $0.12 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while revenue increased 11.2% year-over-year to $42.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the revenue management software firm to earn $0.07 per share, excluding one-time items, on $40.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.