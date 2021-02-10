Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2021: AYX, CDAY, TWTR, MODN

Technology stocks were moderately lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.2% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Alteryx (AYX) slid more than 15% after the data analytics company late Tuesday projected a non-GAAP net loss in a range of $0.25 to $0.22 per share on between $104 million to $107 million revenue during its current Q1 ending March 31, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.00 per share on $118.6 million in Q1 revenue. It also sees FY21 financial results trailing analyst estimates, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 earnings and revenue.

Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY) dropped over 12% after the software company late Tuesday projected Q1 revenue in a range of $220 million to $224 million, trailing Wall Street forecasts expecting $230.87 million in revenue for the current quarter ending March 31 and upstaging better-than-expected Q4 financial results.

Among gainers, Twitter (TWTR) rose over 13% after the social media platform company late Tuesday reported Q4 net income of $0.38 per share, up from $0.25 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.31 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 27.8% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, also exceeding the $1.19 billion analyst mean.

Model N (MODN) climbed 4.4% higher after reporting non-GAAP net income of $0.16 per share, improving on a $0.12 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period while revenue increased 11.2% year-over-year to $42.7 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting the revenue management software firm to earn $0.07 per share, excluding one-time items, on $40.5 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

