Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2020: WORK, ROKU, XRX, HPQ

Technology stocks were climbing in Monday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Slack Technologies (WORK) climbed almost 16% after a regulatory filing on Monday showed the Wellington Management Group increased its equity stake in the employee networking platform company, now directly owning more than 26.9 million Slack shares, or about 9.2% of the company's stock. A Jan. 28 ownership statement showed Wellington held about 23.9 million Slack shares, or about 8.2% of its stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Roku rose over 6% after RBC Capital Markets said the online entertainment aggregator would likely be a beneficiary of the current fight between internet subscription services, with Roku receiving a strong boost from the expected 30% year-over-year surge in subscriptions for Disney's (DIS) Disney Plus platform.

(+) Xerox (XRX) added 1.2% after the digital print-technology company Monday raised its bid for hardware-builder HP (HPQ) to nearly $34 million, with its new $24-per-share offer representing a 9% increase over its previous proposal. The new offer consists of $18.40 in cash plus 0.149 of a Xerox share for each HP share.

