Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2020: AVYA, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.04%

AAPL: -1.34%

IBM: -0.27%

CSCO: Flat

GOOG: +0.01%

Technology heavyweights were mixed pre-bell Monday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Avaya Holdings (AVYA), which was up more than 6% even as it posted a GAAP loss of $0.54 per share that reversed the $0.08 GAAP earnings per share a year ago and was wider than the average loss estimate of $0.08 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Apple (AAPL) was charged with a EUR25 million ($27.4 million) fine from France's competition and fraud body, DGCCRF, which the iPhone maker agreed to pay, according to a DGCCRF statement. Apple was over 1% lower in recent trading.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was slightly advancing after it reported a revenue of TWD103.68 billion ($3.45 billion) in January, up 32.8% from sales of TWD78.09 billion in same month last year.

