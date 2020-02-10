Technology
AMD

Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2020: AMD,WORK,ROKU,XRX,HPQ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +2.24%

AAPL +0.26%

IBM +0.32%

CSCO +1.62%

GOOG +1.68%

Technology stocks continued to climbing on Monday, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 advancing 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) advanced 4.6% after the chipmaker Monday introduced its new AMD Radeon Pro W5500 workstation graphics card and AMD Radeon Pro W5500M graphics processing unit for high-performance mobile workstations in the design, engineering, manufacturing and architecture industries. The company said the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card will be available by mid-February while sales of the AMD Radeon Pro W5500M GPU will be later this spring.

In other sector news:

(+) Slack Technologies (WORK) climbed 16% after a new regulatory filing on Monday showed the Wellington Management Group increased its equity stake in the instant-messaging platform company, now directly owning more than 26.9 million Slack shares, or about 9.2% of the company's stock, up from a Jan. 28 ownership statement showing Wellington held about 23.9 million Slack shares. The stock also is receiving a boost from a Business Insider report that IBM (IBM) plans to deploy Slack for all of its employees globally.

(+) Roku (ROKU) rose 6.4% after RBC Capital Markets said the online entertainment aggregator would likely be a beneficiary of the current fight between internet subscription services, with Roku receiving a strong boost from the expected 30% year-over-year surge in subscriptions for Disney's (DIS) Disney Plus platform.

(+) Xerox (XRX) added 1.4% after the digital print-technology company Monday raised its bid for hardware-builder HP (HPQ) to nearly $34 million, with its new $24-per-share offer representing a 9% increase over its previous proposal. The new offer consists of $18.40 in cash plus 0.149 of a Xerox share for each HP share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD WORK ROKU XRX HPQ

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular