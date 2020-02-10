Technology Sector Update for 02/10/2020: AMD,WORK,ROKU,XRX,HPQ

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +2.24%

AAPL +0.26%

IBM +0.32%

CSCO +1.62%

GOOG +1.68%

Technology stocks continued to climbing on Monday, with the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 advancing 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.4%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) advanced 4.6% after the chipmaker Monday introduced its new AMD Radeon Pro W5500 workstation graphics card and AMD Radeon Pro W5500M graphics processing unit for high-performance mobile workstations in the design, engineering, manufacturing and architecture industries. The company said the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card will be available by mid-February while sales of the AMD Radeon Pro W5500M GPU will be later this spring.

In other sector news:

(+) Slack Technologies (WORK) climbed 16% after a new regulatory filing on Monday showed the Wellington Management Group increased its equity stake in the instant-messaging platform company, now directly owning more than 26.9 million Slack shares, or about 9.2% of the company's stock, up from a Jan. 28 ownership statement showing Wellington held about 23.9 million Slack shares. The stock also is receiving a boost from a Business Insider report that IBM (IBM) plans to deploy Slack for all of its employees globally.

(+) Roku (ROKU) rose 6.4% after RBC Capital Markets said the online entertainment aggregator would likely be a beneficiary of the current fight between internet subscription services, with Roku receiving a strong boost from the expected 30% year-over-year surge in subscriptions for Disney's (DIS) Disney Plus platform.

(+) Xerox (XRX) added 1.4% after the digital print-technology company Monday raised its bid for hardware-builder HP (HPQ) to nearly $34 million, with its new $24-per-share offer representing a 9% increase over its previous proposal. The new offer consists of $18.40 in cash plus 0.149 of a Xerox share for each HP share.

