Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2024: NET, UI, PINS, XLK, XSD

February 09, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.5% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 2%.

Cloudflare (NET) was rallying past 23% after it overnight reported higher Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue that also surpassed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

Ubiquiti (UI) was more than 1% lower after it reported lower fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue that trailed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

Pinterest (PINS) reported a Q4 revenue of $981.3 million, up from $877.2 million a year earlier but lower than the $990.2 million expected by analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. The company's shares were down more than 7% in recent Friday premarket activity.

