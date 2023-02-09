Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2023: SONO, APP, MPWR

February 09, 2023 — 03:31 pm EST

Technology stocks rose Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) fractionally higher and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index finishing 0.5% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Sonos (SONO) was up more than 16% after it reported late Wednesday better-than-expected fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share, down from $1.03 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.53 per share.

AppLovin (APP) was up nearly 30% after Goldman Sachs hiked its price target to $23 from $21 and kept the buy rating.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) grew almost 10% after reporting Q4 non-GAAP net income late Wednesday of $3.17 per diluted share, up from $2.12 per share a year earlier.

