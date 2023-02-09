Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2023: AFRM, CYBR, ASX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were gaining over 1% in value recently.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was slipping past 15% after it reported a fiscal Q2 loss of $1.10 per diluted share, wider than a per-share loss of $0.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a per-share loss of $0.95.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) reported Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.16 per share, down from $0.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.12. CyberArk Software was up more than 4% recently.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) reported revenue of NT$45.13 billion ($1.48 billion) in January, down 7.1% from NT$48.57 billion a year earlier. ASE Technology was over 2% higher recently.

