Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2022: MITQ,GDS,SCSC,NEWR

Technology stocks extended their Wednesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday rising over 2.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index adding 3.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Moving iMage Technologies (MITQ) gained nearly 37% after the digital cinema technology firm raised its FY22 revenue forecast following a 113% year-over-year revenue increase for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31. The company is now projecting revenue in a range of $14 million to $16 million, up from its prior guidance expecting between $12 million to $15 million in revenue for the 12 months ending June 30. Analyst estimates were not available.

GDS Holdings (GDS) rose over 19% after Morgan Stanley Wednesday raised its investment recommendation for the Chinese data-center company to overweight from equalweight previously and also set a $60 price target for the stock.

ScanSource (SCSC) gained 1.6% on Wednesday after the computer peripherals and cybersecurity products company promoted chief revenue officer John Eldh to company president after more than two years in his former post. He succeeds Mike Baur as president, who will continue as board chairman and CEO.

Among decliners, New Relic (NEWR) slid almost 29% after overnight reporting a wider-than-expected net loss for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31 and forecasting a loss for the current quarter also missing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the software-as-a-service company is projecting a net loss in a range of $0.22 to $0.19 for the three months ending March 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.04 per share adjusted loss.

