Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2022: GDS, SCSC, NEWR

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday rising 1.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.4% this afternoon.

In company news, GDS Holdings (GDS) rose over 15% after Morgan Stanley Wednesday raised its investment recommendation for the Chinese data-center company to overweight from equalweight previously and also setting a $60 price target for the stock.

ScanSource (SCSC) gained 1.6% on Wednesday after the computer peripherals and cybersecurity products company promoted chief revenue officer John Eldh to company president after more than two years in his former post. He succeeds Mike Baur as president, who will continue as board chairman and CEO.

New Relic (NEWR) slid over 27% after overnight reporting a wider-than-expected net loss for its fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 31 and forecasting a loss for the current quarter also missing Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the software-as-a-service company is projecting a net loss in a range of $0.22 to $0.19 for the three months ending March 31 compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.04 per share adjusted loss.

