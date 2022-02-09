Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2022: ENPH, PERI, AVYA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Wednesday with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) recently climbing past 1%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) was gaining more than 23% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, compared with $0.51 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.59.

Perion Network (PERI) was over 9% higher as it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, up from $0.45 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.50.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) was slipping past 9% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.42 per diluted share, down from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.69.

