Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2021: VRNS, ALLT, IT, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were down during pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) retreated 0.5%.

Varonis Systems (VRNS) was up nearly 7% after reporting on Monday Q4 net income of $0.34 per share, compared with a loss of $0.09 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.12.

Allot (ALLT) also gained more than 7% after swinging to Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.01 from an adjusted loss of $0.05 per share a year earlier. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.01 per share.

And Gartner (IT) was trading fractionally higher after announcing Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.59, up from $1.18 a year earlier. The Street forecast was $0.82, according to a Capital IQ poll.

