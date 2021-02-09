Technology Sector Update for 02/09/2021: IRDM,TTWO,GSAT,QCOM,ALLT

Technology stocks have turned slightly higher again, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday climbing less than 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was dropping 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Iridium Communications (IRDM) slid almost 13% despite S&P Dow Jones Indices late Monday saying the satellite communications company will move up Friday to the S&P MidCap 400 index from its current perch in the S&P SmallCap 600, replacing Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR). Iridium Tuesday also said Japanese radio traffic accounting firm Kyoritsu Radio Service has been added as an Iridium Certus service provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) fell 6.3% after late Monday projecting FY21 revenue in a range of $3.24 billion to $3.29 billion, trailing the Street view expecting the interactive entertainment company to generate $3.3 billion in revenue during the 12 months ending next Dec. 31.

To the upside, Globalstar (GSAT) soared over 72% after saying chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM) has included its Band n53 in its flagship 5G X65 modem, expanding the commercial reach of Globalstar's spectrum in the US and other markets through 5G-equipped smartphones, computers and automated equipment. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Allot (ALLT) rose more than 15% after the cybersecurity company reported a 28% rise in Q2 revenue over year-ago levels to $39.1 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $38.9 million. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.01 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share net loss during the final three months of 2019 and matching analyst forecasts.

