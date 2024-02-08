Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2024: ARM, CFLT, ACLS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.05% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1.2%.

Arm Holdings (ARM) was rallying near 28% after it reported late Wednesday fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.25.

Confluent (CFLT) was gaining over 26% in value after it reported late Wednesday Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.09 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) was down more than 10% after saying late Wednesday it expects Q1 revenue of $242 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for Q1 revenue of $284.9 million.

