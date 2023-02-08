Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2023: UBER, FTNT, TRMB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up about 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was declining by 0.4% recently.

Uber Technologies (UBER) posted Q4 earnings of $0.29 per diluted share, down from $0.44 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.16 per share. Uber Technologies was climbing past 7%.

Fortinet (FTNT) was about 13% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.44 per diluted share, up from $0.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39.

Trimble (TRMB) was retreating by more than 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.60 per diluted share, down from $0.62 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.61.

