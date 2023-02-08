Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2023: KD, NEWR, FTNT

February 08, 2023 — 02:10 pm EST

Technology stocks were lower Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 1.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Kyndryl Holdings (KD) was rising almost 20% after it posted a narrower-than-expected fiscal Q3 loss of $0.47 per share in the previous day, compared with a loss of $3.26 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.81 per share.

New Relic (NEWR) shares were up over 19% after delivering forecast-beating Q3 performance that led to a slew of price target increases from analysts.

Fortinet (FTNT) was rising over 10% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.44 per diluted share, up from $0.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39.

