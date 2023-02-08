Technology
CINT

Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2023: CINT, KD, NEWR, FTNT

February 08, 2023 — 03:51 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks stayed under pressure late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index losing 2.0%.

In company news, CI&T (CINT) gained about 2.5% after the company was designated a Microsoft Solution Partner for Azure's Data & AI and Digital & App Innovation.

Kyndryl Holdings (KD) was rising above 20% after it posted a narrower-than-expected fiscal Q3 loss of $0.47 per share in the previous day, compared with a loss of $3.26 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.81 per share.

New Relic (NEWR) added over 18% after delivering forecast-beating Q3 performance that led to a slew of price target increases from analysts.

Fortinet (FTNT) was rising over 10% after it reported a Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.44 per share, up from $0.25 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CINT
KD
NEWR
FTNT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.