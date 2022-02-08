Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2022: VLDR, AMZN, VSH, SNAP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.25% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.40%.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) was rallying past 35% amid a deal to issue a warrant for Amazon.com (AMZN) to acquire up to around 39.59 million shares of the company.

Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.62 per diluted share, up from $0.28 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.62.

Snap (SNAP) was down more than 4% after saying it has made a minority investment in digital advertising firm Aleph Group to support its digital advertising education, training, and certification services. The financial terms of the investment, which closed in December, were not disclosed.

