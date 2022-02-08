Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2022: MNDT,TDC,VLDR,MSFT

Technology stocks were finishing near their intraday highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Tuesday rising 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 2.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Mandiant (MNDT) rose almost 18% after Bloomberg this afternoon reported Microsoft (MSFT) may be pursuing a potential acquisition of the cybersecurity firm.

Teradata (TDC) added over 26% after the hybrid cloud analytics software firm overnight non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.57 per share, up from $0.38 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized profit of $0.27 per share. The company also guided non-GAAP Q1 and FY22 earnings above Street views and disclosed plans for a $250 million accelerated stock buyback program.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) rose 6.5% after the autonomous driving technology company announced a deal to issue a warrant to Amazon.com (AMZN) to acquire up to 39.59 million Velodyne shares.

Microsoft (MSFT) climbed 1% after the tech giant partnered with AI technology company Flapmax to launch a technology startup accelerator in Africa, with participating companies receiving up to $250,000 in Microsoft Azure cloud credits as well as access to Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 platforms.

