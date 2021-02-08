Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2021: TNAV,TDC,PLTR,NCR

Technology extended their earlier advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.0% this afternoon.

In company news, TeleNav (TNAV) was hanging on to a narrow gain late in Monday trading after proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis recommended investors accept the $230 million going-private offer from CEO HP Jin through his V99 entity. Shareholders at the navigation software company are scheduled to vote on the $4.80-per-share cash buyout offer on Feb. 16, with the deal expected to close before the end of March.

NCR (NCR) was 1.8% higher after Monday saying it acquired privately held software-as-a-service firm Terafina in a bid to expand its sales and marketing capabilities in the digital-first banking platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) climbed 6.3% after the cybersecurity company Monday it was partnering with IBM (IBM) to develop new applications using artificial intelligence to help companies access, analyze, and use the vast amounts of data scattered across their hybrid cloud environments "without the need for deep technical skills." IBM shares were 1.9% higher.

Teradata (TDC) rose over 33% to its best share price since March 2014 at $49.98 after UBS raised its price target on the cloud analytics software firm by $9 to $28 a share and reiterating its sell rating on the company's stock.

