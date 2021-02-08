Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2021: TDC,PLTR,NCR

Technology stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Teradata (TDC) rose over 16% after UBS raised its price target on the cloud analytics software firm by $9 to $28 a share and reiterating its sell rating on the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) climbed 8.6% after the cybersecurity company Monday it was partnering with IBM (IBM) to develop new applications using artificial intelligence to help companies access, analyze, and use the vast amounts of data scattered across their hybrid cloud environments "without the need for deep technical skills." IBM shares were 1.9% higher.

NCR (NCR) was 1.3% higher after Monday saying it acquired privately held software-as-a-service firm Terafina in a bid to expand its sales and marketing capabilities in the digital-first banking platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.