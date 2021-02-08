Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2021: LIZI, CRNT, CRNC, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) improved 0.3%, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) added 0.8%.

Lizhi (LIZI) was up more than 23% after announcing on Monday a collaboration with Horizon Robotics to offer audio services targeting the internet-of-vehicles market.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT) lost nearly 7% after reporting a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share, compared with a loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.

Cerence (CRNC) added 1% after posting fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.59 per share, up from $0.29 a year earlier. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.51.

