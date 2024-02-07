Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2024: RBLX, TENB, SNAP, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 2% recently.

Roblox (RBLX) was advancing by over 10% after it reported a Q4 revenue of $749.9 million, up from $579 million a year earlier.

Tenable Holdings (TENB) was nearly 9% higher after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.25 per diluted share, up from $0.12 per share a year earlier.

Snap (SNAP) was dropping more than 31% after it reported a Q4 non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.08, down from $0.14 a year earlier.

