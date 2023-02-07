Technology
ZM

Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2023: ZM, BIDU, VRNS, TOST, GOOG, GOOGL

February 07, 2023 — 03:48 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks extended their gains late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 2.9%.

In company news, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) gained over 9% after saying that it will lay off about 15% of its workforce, or 1,300 employees. Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan said the company made some mistakes, including faltering in analyzing teams thoroughly and assessing sustainable growth.

Baidu (BIDU) was up 12% following reports the Chinese firm is preparing to launch an artificial intelligence chatbot in March.

Varonis Systems (VRNS) was up almost 8% after it reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per share, up from $0.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted EPS of $0.17.

Toast (TOST) was advancing 3% after it formed a partnership with Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) unit Google to launch a food ordering channel for Toast restaurant guests.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZM
BIDU
VRNS
TOST
GOOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.