Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2023: BIDU, VRNS, PINS, XLK, SOXX

February 07, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was advancing by 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was up 0.2% recently.

Baidu (BIDU) was climbing past 12% amid reports that the company is preparing to launch its artificial-intelligence chatbot in March.

Varonis Systems (VRNS) was gaining 11% in value after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21 per diluted share, up from $0.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.17.

Pinterest (PINS) was over 1% lower after it reported Q4 non-GAAP net income per share of $0.29, down from $0.49 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.28.

