Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2022: CRNC,ON,SNOW

Technology stocks were drifting lower. The SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday was slipping 0.4%, but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Cerence (CRNC) slumped almost 35% after the virtual assistance reported an 0.8% year-over-year increase in revenue for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31 to $94.4 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $95.1 million in Q1 revenue. The company also is projecting revenue for its current Q2 in a range of $82 million to $86 million, trailing the $99.9 million Street view.

ON Semiconductor (ON) rose 8.9% after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected Q1 results, also beating analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.09 per share on $1.85 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.94 per share adjusted profit on $1.79 billion in revenue.

Snowflake (SNOW) climbed 8.3% after a Morgan Stanley upgrade of the data cloud company to overweight from equalweight coupled with a $46 increase in its price target for the stock to $390 a share.

