Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2022: CRNC, VERI, ON, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.24% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.38% higher recently.

Cerence (CRNC) shares were slipping past 32% even after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $0.59 per diluted share, up from $0.57 a year earlier.

Veritone (VERI) shares were up more than 7% after saying it has secured a $249 million blanket purchase agreement to augment the artificial intelligence capabilities of the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

ON Semiconductor's (ON) shares were gaining over 6% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per diluted share, up from $0.35 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.94 per share.

