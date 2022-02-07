Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2022: CLRO,CRNC,ON,SNOW

Technology stocks pared a portion of their midday retreat, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday slipping 0.2% shortly before Monday's closing bell while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, ClearOne (CLRO) was falling 3%, giving back a nearly 2% gain earlier Monday that followed the networking equipment company securing a new US patent for a microphone array system that can be physically separated from beamforming processors sending focused signals to a targeted device.

Cerence (CRNC) slumped nearly 32% after the virtual assistance reported an 0.8% year-over-year increase in revenue for its fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31 to $94.4 million but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $95.1 million in Q1 revenue. The company also is projecting revenue for its current Q2 in a range of $82 million to $86 million, trailing the $99.9 million Street view.

Among gainers, Snowflake (SNOW) climbed 6.3% after a Morgan Stanley upgrade of the data cloud company to overweight from equalweight coupled with a $46 increase in its price target for the stock to $390 a share.

ON Semiconductor (ON) rose 8.6% after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP Q4 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected Q1 results also beating analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.09 per share on $1.85 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.94 per share adjusted profit on $1.79 billion in revenue.

