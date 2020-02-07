Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2020: NLOK,SYNA,PINS,UI

Technology stocks fell in Friday trading, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 declining 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 2.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) NortonLifeLock (NLOK) was 13% higher after the cyber-security company reported a big increase in non-GAAP net income for its fiscal Q3 ended Jan. 3, topping analyst estimates, and also exceeded Wall Street expectations with its revenue for the just-concluded quarter and with its Q4 outlook. For the current quarter ending March 31, the company is projecting adjusted earnings in a range of $0.15 to $0.20 per share on between $595 million to $605 million compared with the analyst consensus expecting non-GAAP net income of $0.05 per share on $608.4 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) Synaptics (SYNA) rose more than 20% to its highest share price since April 2016 at $84.75 each after its non-GAAP Q2 net income and revenue beating analyst estimates. Non-GAAP profit was $2.04 per share on $388.3 million in revenue, topping Wall Street forecasts expecting a $1.45 per share adjusted profit on $354.9 million in revenue.

(+) Pinterest (PINS) climbed 10% after the social media platform reported a smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss and revenue exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also provided upbeat FY20 guidance. The company is projecting around $1.52 billion in revenue for this year, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.48 billion in FY20 revenue.

(-) Ubiquiti (UI) tumbled 17% after the mobile networking equipment company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.40 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, improving on $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year but missing the Capital IQ consensus forecast expecting $1.46 per share. Revenue edged 0.3% higher to $308.3 million, also lagging the $336.9 million analyst mean.

