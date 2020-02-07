Technology Sector Update for 02/07/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SYNA, EGAN, BRKS

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: -0.39%

AAPL: -0.62%

IBM: -1.44%

CSCO: -0.55%

GOOG: -0.42%

Top tech stocks slip during pre-market trading Friday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Synaptics (SYNA), which rose more than 13% after reporting fiscal Q2 non-GAAP net income of $2.04 per share, up from $1.55 per share a year ago and beating the Capital IQ estimate of $1.45 per share. Revenue decreased to $388.3 million from $425.5 million in the previous year, while the Street was looking for $354.9 million.

(+) eGain (EGAN) gained more than 14% after the company said Q2 sales rose 3% to $18.2 million from the year-ago period and topped the CapIQ mean for $17.55 million. Meanwhile, it reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.08. That beat forecasts for a penny.

(-) Brooks Automation's (BRKS) retreated more than 3% after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.23, up from $0.17 a year ago, which was below the Capital IQ estimate of $0.24. Revenue grew to $210 million from $179 million a year ago, and was ahead of the $207.24 million consensus.

