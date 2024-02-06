Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2024: EH, RMBS, SYM, PLTR

Tech stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slumping 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) decreasing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 1.2%.

In corporate news, EHang (EH) shares rose 12% after the company announced a cooperation agreement with two Guangzhou government agencies and the Guangzhou Automobile Group.

Rambus (RMBS) shares tumbled 19%, a day after Q4 results showed a surprise decline in revenue.

Symbotic (SYM) shares dropped 24% as some analysts cut their price targets following the company's earnings report Monday.

Palantir (PLTR) surged 30% as Q4 revenue rose more than analysts expected.

