News & Insights

Technology
EH

Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2024: EH, RMBS, SYM, PLTR

February 06, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slumping 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) decreasing 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index shed 1.2%.

In corporate news, EHang (EH) shares rose 12% after the company announced a cooperation agreement with two Guangzhou government agencies and the Guangzhou Automobile Group.

Rambus (RMBS) shares tumbled 19%, a day after Q4 results showed a surprise decline in revenue.

Symbotic (SYM) shares dropped 24% as some analysts cut their price targets following the company's earnings report Monday.

Palantir (PLTR) surged 30% as Q4 revenue rose more than analysts expected.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EH
RMBS
SYM
PLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.