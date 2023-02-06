Technology
DELL

Technology Sector Update for 02/06/2023: DELL, ON, UMC, XLK, SOXX

February 06, 2023 — 01:18 pm EST

Technology stocks were lower Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.1%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was declining 1.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was off 1.3%.

In company news, Dell Technologies (DELL) shares were falling more than 3% after the company reported in a regulatory filing that it will reduce its workforce by 5% as part of a planned reorganization.

ON Semiconductor (ON) stock was 1.5% higher after the company reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.32 per diluted share, up from $1.09 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.26.

United Microelectronics' (UMC) shares were down more than 3% after it reported January sales of NT$19.59 billion ($653.2 million), down 4.3% from a year earlier.

